Fort Carson issues shelter-in-place order for high winds; several large vehicles overturn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People at Fort Carson were ordered to shelter in place on Monday morning because of high winds and adverse weather conditions.

Due to high winds and adverse weather conditions, Fort Carson officials are asking everyone to shelter in place…. https://t.co/BjIHu2tSQW — Fort Carson PAO (@FtCarsonPAO) January 9, 2017

The order came as high winds blew through the Colorado Springs area, with Pikes Peak recording a peak gust of 93 mph. A peak wind gust of 101 mph was reported at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base.

People should not go outside unless there’s an emergency.

“Avoid areas with numerous windows. Stay away from power lines, trees and signage as well as high profile areas. Do not drive if you have a high profile vehicle. If you or someone near you is injured immediately call 911,” according to the order.

The winds caused downed power lines, power outages and several vehicle rollovers across the Colorado Springs region. There also have been several transformer explosions, but no major fires have been reported.

High Wind Safety Tip | Postpone outdoor activities |Take cover indoors or under a shelter | stay away from power lines and trees pic.twitter.com/fzPWUtfcC0 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 9, 2017

The El Paso County Courthouse was evacuated because of wind damage on the roof. The city’s bus service, Mountain Metro Transit, suspended operations on all routes until the winds subside.

Highway 115 was closed between South Academy Boulevard and Fremont County because of downed power lines.

A Ramblin Express charter bus overturned on Highway 115 near South Academy Boulevard. The driver was the only person on board and was not injured, officials said.

Ramblin express bus has turned over near high Highway 115 and south academy. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yB9LOd8jsx — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) January 9, 2017

Not one or two, but 3 big rigs blown over by the wind this morning. Be careful today CO drivers! pic.twitter.com/0hu5jByA2o — Todd Eckert (@toddmeckert) January 9, 2017

Several semitrucks tipped over because of the dangerous winds. Other semitrucks were parking under bridges to avoid being tipped over.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported 14,000 customers were without power. No injuries have been reported.

The strong winds are expected to last through the day in southern Colorado.

Wind gusts up to 90 mph were recorded in Jefferson and Boulder counties on Monday morning, leading to power outages in the area.