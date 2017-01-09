× Pope Francis tells mothers to ‘breastfeed without fear’ during Mass

Pope Francis baptized 28 babies at the famous Sistine Chapel at the Vatican Sunday, marking the Feast of Baptism of the Lord in the Catholic faith.

And with so many babies present, several of them began to cry during the ceremony.

So the pope invited the mothers to breastfeed the babies if necessary.

“This ceremony is long, someone’s baby is crying because he’s hungry. That’s the way it always is. You mothers, go ahead breastfeed without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus,” he was translated as saying.

He also added that he would like to think that Jesus’ first sermon was a cry.