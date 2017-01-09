Northglenn woman faces 3 break-ins, says she’s terrorized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- Imagine being a victim of a home break-in not once or twice, but three times in as many years. Now imagine that police caught the perpetrators in the act but didn't arrest them. That's what a woman in Northglenn says happened to her, and she's afraid it will happen again.

“There’s been no consequences for the break-ins, so they’re going to continue to happen," the woman said.

FOX31 is concealing her identity for her protection. She's a single woman who said she feels like a victim in her own home.

“The last time, [the perpetrators] were threatening to kill me and rape me," she said. "It was very scary. The police blamed it on a psychiatric breakdown and said that’s why he wouldn’t be arrested."

Since 2014, the woman said her alarm system has gone off three times. She said the perpetrators in each instance are her own neighbors. Once, the woman said Northglenn police caught the suspects trying to get into her home and another time officers found the duo inside. Each time, the woman claims police hear a convincing story from the suspects about how the homeowner allowed the neighbors in the home.

Northglenn Police told the Problem Solvers its officers never caught suspects in the act. Police acknowledge the reported break-ins. Police said on one instance, the woman asked that charges not be filed.

“I’ve taken it up as far as [police will] let me go when they transfer the calls, and they basically dismiss me every time I talk to them," she said.

Police promised the Problem Solvers to take any future disturbances seriously, just like they said they always did and would. Police recommend home security cameras, so the Problem Solvers set up a security camera the woman bought in her home. The next time something happens, there should be plenty of evidence for investigators.

Police across the country admit solving a burglary case is a difficult task because, many times, suspects are long gone by the time officers arrive. Alarm systems are a good deterrent and security cameras can help put suspects behind bars.