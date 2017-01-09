Natalie Tysdal is rejoining ‘Daybreak’ on Colorado’s Own Channel 2

DENVER, Colo. -– Natalie Tysdal will be rejoining the weekday morning newscast on Colorado’s Own Channel 2. Tysdal will join Tom Green, Chris Tomer, Sam Boik and Chris Parente on “Daybreak” from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday mornings.

Viewers will recognize Natalie from her time on Daybreak from 2002-­2013 and also as the host of Colorado’s Everyday Show on FOX31.

Natalie left in 2013 to spend time with her family.

“We are thrilled to have Natalie back on Colorado’s Own Channel 2,” said Holly Gauntt, Vice President of News and Digital Content for KWGN-­TV. “As a longtime leader in our community and a committed journalist, Natalie is a perfect fit for the Daybreak team and we’re excited to have her back.”

Natalie is an award-­winning journalist who has been recognized for her feature, medical and investigative reporting including an Emmy for breaking

news in Colorado and the National Gracie Allen award for local news anchor. She has covered many of Colorado’s major stories over the past decade, reported from hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, moderated gubernatorial debates and interviewed political figures from around the world. She has spent most of her broadcast career in Denver, grew up in Nebraska and previously worked at television stations in Texas, Florida, Alabama and Idaho.

“Colorado’s Own Channel 2 has a rich history in this state. I am thrilled to be a part of the past and now the future of this station,” said Natalie. “The Daybreak team and the loyal viewers have always held a special place in my heart. I am grateful to once again have the opportunity to deliver the news to this community while working alongside great journalists and friends.”

Natalie’s return to Daybreak will be Jan. 23.