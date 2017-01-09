MLK-More Love & Kindness honors memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In the week leading up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one of Colorado’s most richly diverse cities is once again on a mission to spread more love and kindness. The 31st annual commemoration of Dr. King's life and legacy will take place in Aurora. Court Administrator, Zelda Deboyes, shares details of free daily events and performances, including "Aurora Celebrates More Love and Kindness" on Saturday, Jan. 14th from 5-7pm at the Heritage Event Center, located at 14401 East Exposition Avenue. Visit Auroragov.org/mlk for more information.
