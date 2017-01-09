Meat served at Dion’s restaurants may have been contaminated with Listeria

WASHINGTON — A public health alert has been issued about sliced deli meat products served at three restaurants in Colorado.

The meat products were served to customers at Dion’s restaurants and may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The sliced roast beef, ham, pastrami, and turkey items were produced between Dec. 14-29, 2016, however product may have been available in restaurant locations through Jan. 4, officials stated.

The sliced deli meat products are used on pizzas, salads, and open-faced sandwiches for customers at Dion’s restaurants in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

The Colorado restaurants are at the following locations:

25750 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora,

6385 Source Center Point, Colorado Springs

15150 East 104th Ave., Commerce City

The assorted sliced deli meats were produced by Peter DeFries Corporation, which is based out of Albuquerque.

“The problem was discovered through routine testing conducted as part of the Peter DeFries Corporation’s Listeria testing program,” officials stated.

“Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider,” officials warned. “Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.”

“In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems,” the statement continued.

“Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food,” officials advised.

It can affect people outside the higher-risk groups but it is less common.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms but can be treated with antibiotics.

“Consumers who have purchased these products from Dion’s restaurants are urged not to consume them,” officials warned. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”