‘Magic Town’: A community full of wonder, art and holograms

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. — After traveling across Colorado for the last 8 years, I figuredI had visited nearly every town in the state. That is, until I stumbled upon ‘Magic Town‘.
This creative community is the brain child of Michael Garman. Garman is an artist who started building the miniature world back in the 1970s.
“I didn’t have any preconceived idea of the size of it or where it was gonna go,” Garman said.
Over the last couple of decades, Garman continued to add buildings, characters and even hologram actors to his display. It’s unlike anything else in the world!
“Well it is! I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve been all over the world and have never seen anything close to it,” Garman added.
At 78-years-old, Garman isn’t ready to call it quits. Like in real communities, new things are added to ‘Magic Town‘ all the time. It means an awful lot to Garman’s visitors.
“I think that’s one of my biggest thrills, is to know that I hear people say, ‘I saw this as a little kid,’ and now they’re grown ups and brought second generations in,” Garman said with a chuckle.
‘Magic Town’ is on display for all to see. It’s sort of like the Disneyland of Colorado Springs. Which would make Garman, ‘Colorado’s Walt’.
To learn more about ‘Magic Town‘, watch Kevin Torres‘ “Unique 2 Colorado” story featuring the fascinating community.