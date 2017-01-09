Loaded tanker rolls over, closing I-70 between Gypsum, Dotsero

DOTSERO, Colo. — A four-mile stretch of Interstate 70 was closed in both directions on Monday morning after a fully loaded tanker rolled over and began leaking, the Greater Eagle Fire District said.

The interstate was closed between Dotsero (mile marker 136) and Gypsum (mile marker 140) in Eagle County as crews responded to the first-alarm incident.

It’s expected to remain closed until midafternoon as crews work to contain the spill, officials said.

Hazardous materials teams were sent to the scene of the crash. There is no word on if there were any injuries.

Highway 6, which runs parallel to the interstate, is being used as an alternate route, but long delays are expected in the area throughout the day.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.