Golden Globe winner Emma stone may see an Oscar soon for the same role she played in “La La Land.” Emma tells us how shooting a musical was never something she thought she would end up doing.
“La La Land”-Emma Stone Interview
-
La La Land- Emma Stone Interview
-
‘La La Land’ leads Critics’ Choice Awards with 12 nominations
-
‘La La Land’ breaks record in sweeping Golden Globes
-
‘La La Land’ scores 7 Golden Globe nominations
-
Oldest living person turns 117, credits longevity to raw eggs, independence
-
-
Castle Rock father needs new kidney
-
Olympic medalists from Colorado to throw out first pitch Sunday
-
Woman selling virginity to highest bidder ‘because I love my family’
-
Rolling Stone found liable in defamation lawsuit for rape story
-
Trump: Clinton is ‘such a nasty woman’
-
-
Baby elephant rushes to save ‘drowning’ human best friend who rescued her
-
First official trailer of Disney’s live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie released
-
Community rallies around bullied ice cream worker called ‘disgustingly obese’