History Colorado: The unique story behind ‘Buffalo Bill’s’ death

DENVER -- The month of January has plenty of famous chapters in Colorado’s history book. On January 10, 1917, Buffalo Bill Cody passed away while visiting his sister in Denver, Colorado.

Bill Cody, popularly known as Buffalo Bill, was one of the most iconic characters of the region’s past. He started out as an Army scout, later riding for the Pony Express. Although, his biggest claim to fame was his development of the “Wild West Show.”

This show portrayed a romanticized version of the American West including gun fights, bronco riding, or roping. The show traveled throughout the United States and overseas as it grew in popularity.

There’s a connection between Buffalo Bill and KWGN-TV Channel 2, as well. For several years, Buffalo Bill was part of our logo!

The circumstances around his death continued to bring notoriety. Cody died at the age of 70 and because he passed in January, his body was held for many months at Olinger Mortuary. Today, Olinger is the Linger Restaurant in Denver’s ‘Highlands neighborhood’.

Cody’s body was buried on June 3, 1917. It is rumored that people from Cody, Wyoming may have switched his body out from his burial spot on Lookout Mountain.

However, the Buffalo Bill Museum and many other sources, deny this claim and assert his body is here in our state.

