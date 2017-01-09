High winds fuel fire in 2 Arvada homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Firefighters battled high winds while trying to control a fire that spread to two homes on Monday morning, the Arvada Fire District said.

The fire spokesman said the fire stared about 4:45 a.m. and spread to a neighboring home. The fire was in a new development near 85th Lane and Quaker Circle in the Leydon Ranch subdivision.

Winds gusting up to 50 mph made fighting the fire difficult for firefighters, who were in a defensive mode as they worked to stop the flames from spreading.

Five engines and one truck responded to the scene.

Two residents in the first home were able to get out safely. Other residents were evacuated. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.