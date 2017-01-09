Health departments issue warning of possible measles exposure

DENVER — Officials are warning of possible exposure to measles late last month at several locations in the Denver-Boulder area.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Tri-County Health Department and Denver Public Health said Monday the person with measles was an adult who not vaccinated and who traveled internationally.

Anyone who was at any of the locations the infected person was at should watch for symptoms.

The person was at:

Westerra Credit Union (14305 E. Alameda Ave. in Aurora) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21

King Soopers Buckley Square (17000 E. Iliff Ave. in Aurora) from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21

Vitamin Cottage (3440 S. Tower Road in Aurora) from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 21 and 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27

Wal-Mart Supercenter Pioneer Hills (5650 S. Chambers Road in Aurora) from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21

Alfalfa’s Market (785 E. South Boulder Road in Louisville) from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 22

T Mobile (1590 28th St. in Boulder) from 3-5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22

uBreakiFix (1136 Spruce St. in Boulder) from 3:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 22

Rebecca’s Apothecary (1227 Spruce St. in Boulder) from 5-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22

Falafel King (1314 Pearl St. in Boulder) from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 22

Flatirons Mall, specifically, T Mobile and Brookstone (1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield) from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 22

Chipotle Mexican Grill (1644 E. Evans Ave. in Denver) from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22

Dollar Tree Englewood Plaza (351 W. Englewood Parkway in Englewood) from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 23

Wal-Mart Supercenter (601 Englewood Parkway in Englewood) from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 23

Sprouts Farmers Market (2880 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver) from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 23

AFC Urgent Care (760 S Colorado Blvd. in Denver) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 27

T Mobile Boulevard Center (1685 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 27

Lifetime Fitness (5000 E. Dry Creek Road in Centennial) from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 27

Parker Adventist Hospital Emergency Department (9395 Crown Crest Blvd. in Parker) from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

The person was hospitalized from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1. Health officials are contacting people who were exposed to the patient during health care visits.

Officials said symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but might take 21 days to appear.

They include fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing. Two to four days after the first symptoms, a red rash will appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body.

Anyone with measles symptoms should not go to child care facilities, school, work or be out in public because the disease could be spread. They should call a doctor and not go into a doctor’s office or hospital because measles is highly contagious.