If you’re like most people, you have probably set resolutions for 2017. But it’s only when you are truly healthy and at your best, that you can achieve these goals. Amber Hollis, a practitioner of Chinese Medicine and owner and founder of The Vitality Center, can help you restore your vitality. Call 720-900-4372 and book your free consultation! You’ll also save $100 on an hour-long medical history exam and 3 acupuncture treatments.
Feel your BEST with Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture
-
HEALTHY Weight Loss in 2017
-
3 hospitalized with influenza in Boulder County
-
Reveal your best body for the holidays with Ageless Expressions MedSpa
-
Revolving Craft Beer and Wine on Tap at Congress Park Taproom
-
Kitchen Transformations on a Budget – 3 Week Kitchens
-
-
Put money back into your pocket with iLendingDirect
-
Joana’s texting injury
-
Fall decor with D&Y Design Group
-
Spooktacular Halloween Products
-
SANTA Train at the Georgetown Loop Railroad
-
-
Get your degree on your free time
-
Treat and Reverse Chronic Conditions with Stem Cell Therapy
-
Fit into those Party Dresses!