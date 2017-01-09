Drivers still fuming after being stuck on U.S. 285 for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- Drivers are still fuming Monday night after being stuck on U.S. 285 near Bailey for more than three hours on Saturday.

A tow trucking company was busy removing a semi-truck after it veered off the highway and down a steep embankment.

The catch? The accident happened on Wednesday but it was removed three days later during the height of ski traffic, when hundreds were returning home from the mountains.

Jay Kurtz had been skiing at Breckenridge. He sat in traffic for two hours before giving up and heading back to Fairplay for dinner.

"The middle of the night would have been better, or dawn, or 4 a.m. when there`s the lightest traffic," he said.

Vanessa Harroun sat for four hours. She says she watched many people mill about their cars. Some had to use the bathroom and began hiking to nearby homes.

"There's very few houses, there's no restaurants, there's nothing," she said.

Both Harroun and Kurtz contacted the Problem Solvers Saturday night wondering why the highway would be shut down on such a busy night and also why drivers weren't given a heads up.

"I tried to navigate to a hotline, someone that would care hundreds of cars were sitting in the dark both figuratively and literally, but I couldn't get a hold of CDOT in any shape or form," said Kurtz.

The Problem Solvers pressed both CDOT and Bailey Towing for answers about why the work was done on a busy Saturday night. Bill Bailey says he wanted to remove the truck on Thursday, but CDOT and Colorado State Patrol wouldn't let them.

"They wouldn't let us touch it until the ice was off the highway. At nine o'clock Thursday we were up there and CDOT said you can't touch it. It's snowing today. Friday we went up there and it was still icy," said Bailey.

Bailey is right. CDOT does have to authorize the closure of a major highway, but a spokesperson says they never thought the work would last several hours.

"It was anticipated to be a 30 minute closure and it ended up being longer," said Amy Ford, a CDOT spokesperson.

CDOT says it will take a closer look at why the work was performed Saturday night, but says it was likely based on weather forecasts. They'll also review with Colorado State Patrol why drivers weren't notified or kept informed about what was happening.