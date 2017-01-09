Denver police officer docked one vacation day after leaving mounted patrol horse tied up for 16 hours

DENVER – A Denver police officer on the mounted patrol unit has been docked one day of vacation as punishment after documents showed his horse was left tied up for 16 hours without food or water.

A disciplinary letter states that on Sept. 26, 2016 Officer Joseph Teeter finished his mounted patrol shift and returned to the Denver Police Mounted Patrol Barn and unloaded his horse into a stall.

Officer Teeter tied the horse to an eye hook with a rope that left about two to three feet of slack. The letter states that the officer “became distracted doing paperwork and forgot he had left the horse tied in the stall.”

The horse was discovered still tied up to the eyebolt in the stall at 6:15 a.m. the following morning. The horse had no access to food or water during those 16 hours.

RELATED: Read the full disciplinary report

Despite being given food and water upon discovery, the horse was showing signs of pain and was taken to Littleton Equine Medical Center later that day.

According to the letter, it was found that the horse had colic and had to be euthanized.

However, the letter says, “The medical experts who evaluated the horse were unable to conclude that the horse’s condition was caused by being left in the stall without food or water for approximately sixteen hours.”

The letter states that Officer Teeter showed real remorse for his actions and took complete responsibility for the “forgetfulness.”

Officer Teeter was docked one eight-hour vacation day as punishment.