Daybreak Delights: Coconut Hot Chocolate

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Coconut Hot Chocolate.

Coconut Hot Chocolate

What you Need:

1 Can- Coconut Milk

2 oz Premium Dark Chocolate, finely chopped

2 tsp Coco Powder

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract

What to Do:

In a Saucepan, heat coconut milk to a simmer, add chocolate and coco powder, whisk until chocolate is melted and liquid is an even consistency, remove from heat and add vanilla extract.

Pour into mugs and top with vanilla bean whipped cream if desired. Enjoy!

Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream

What you need

1 cup Heavy Whipped Cream

1/3 cup Powdered Sugar

1/2 scrapped Vanilla Bean

What to Do:

In an electric mixer, whip heavy cream and powdered sugar, until soft peaks form, add 1/2 scraped vanilla bean and whip until the whipped cream firms up. Enjoy!

Spiced “Mexican” Coconut Hot Chocolate

What you Need:

1 Can- Coconut Milk

2 oz Premium Dark Chocolate, finely chopped

2 tsp Coco Powder

1/2 tsp Ground Cinnamon

dash Cayenne Pepper

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract

Ground Nutmeg

What to Do:

In a Saucepan, heat Coconut Milk to a simmer, and add Chocolate, Coco Powder, Cayenne Pepper, and Cinnamon, whisk until chocolate is melted and liquid is an even consistency, remove from heat and add vanilla extract.

Pour into mugs and top with vanilla bean whipped cream and sprinkle with ground nutmeg if desired. Enjoy!

White Coconut Hot Chocolate

What you Need:

1 Can- Coconut Milk

2 oz Premium White Chocolate, finely chopped

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract

What to Do:

In a Saucepan, heat coconut milk to a simmer, add White Chocolate and whisk until white chocolate is melted and liquid is an even consistency, remove from heat and add vanilla extract.

Pour into mugs and top with vanilla bean whipped cream , and white chocolate curls if desired. Enjoy!