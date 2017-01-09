× CU Buffs give football coach Mike MacIntyre extension, raise

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado has given football head coach Mike MacIntyre a contract extension and pay raise that will keep him with the Buffs through the 2021 season, the school announced Monday.

The university says the deal will pay MacIntyre $16.25 million over the next five years. That’s an average of around $3.25 million per year.

His previous deal paid him around $2 million per year and ran through the 2018 season.

“I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there’s no place my family and I would rather be,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning.”

MacIntyre has been a key part of reviving CU’s football program. After going 10-27 in his first three years, MacIntyre helped the Buffs earn a 10-4 record this season.

The Buffs also won the Pac-12 South division for the first time since joining the conference. In 2016, CU enjoyed its first 10-win season since 2001.

CU also made the Alamo Bowl in December where they fell to Oklahoma State, 38-8.

After turning the team around, MacIntyre was named the Walter Camp national coach of the year as well as the Pac-12 coach of the year.