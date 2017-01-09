Crock Pot Chicken Fajitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crockpot Chicken Fajitas..it really doesn’t get much easier than this! Simply add 4 ingredients plus some seasoning to the slow cooker and you have a fuss free meal option your whole family will love.

The prep for this meal takes only about 5 min. You’ll just need to slice the bell peppers and onion into 1/4 inch slices. If you’re like me, and always running out of time in the morning, you could easily prepare this the night before and store in ziplock bag the refrigerator

If you don’t have a packet of taco/fajita seasoning handy or you’d like to make your own, you can substitute the following for the packet.

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Once chicken is cooked, remove from the slow-cooker and let cool for a few minutes. Use two forks to shred the chicken. Add shredded chicken back into slow-cooker and mix with peppers and onions. Serve fajitas with tortillas and your favorite toppings, like cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cilantro . Equally as delicious served as a salad over a bed of shredded lettuce.