Crested Butte ski resort closes early due to heavy snowfall, increasing winds

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — A ski resort in Colorado decided to close early on Monday — partly because there was just too much snow.

Crested Butte stopped running lifts and shut down the ski resort Monday afternoon.

The resort tweeted a photo showing the “snow stake” almost completely buried in new snow.

ALERT: Due to the safety concern for our guests and employees, we are closing all lift operations for the day. We officially #buriedthebutte pic.twitter.com/tnmD2u6WYC — Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) January 9, 2017

“Wet and heavy snowfall combined with increasing winds has led to the closure,” resort officials explained.

Roughly 6 feet of snow has fallen in the past seven days in Crested Butte. And another 30 inches of snow could fall by Thursday morning.

Gunnison Valley Schools closed Monday for the first time since 1970 because of the extreme amount of snow that is continuing to accumulate.