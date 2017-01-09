Colorado Springs residents clean up after strong winds cause damage, flip semis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Residents were cleaning up in Colorado Springs Monday night after strong winds uprooted trees, damaged roofs and flipped semis.

Wind gusts in Colorado Springs reached 100 miles an hour during the day.

The city of Colorado Springs said fire fighters responded to 450 calls related to wind damage during the day. The city's forestry division went on 150 calls to help with fallen trees. At one point, fallen trees and wind damage cut off power to 8,000 residents.

Resident Melonie Tessier watched her 50-year-old tree crash into her fence.

"If was going to go, I would rather have it go on a fence then someone else's house or our own house and hurt somebody," said Tessier.

Colorado State Patrol said 34 semi trucks rolled on Interstate 25 because of the wind and another two on Highway 115.

The city had to suspend its bus service for much of the day.

School buses couldn't pick up students from school. Parents had to scramble to pick up their students, leading to long lines in school parking lots.

"I am glad they aren't having them drive because there are two overturned 18 wheelers out there and we just don't want kids getting hurt so I am more than glad to come pick them up," said Jason Smith.

"It's better to be safe then sorry so I am happy to come get the kids," said Kathy Davis.

The area will see wind again on Tuesday, but it won't be as strong as gusts on Monday.