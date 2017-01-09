Cheyenne Mountain State Park closed because of high wind damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain State Park was closed Monday because of damage from high winds, and residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the area.

Strong winds downed power lines in front of the park entrance and overturned at least one camper, according to a statement released by Colorado Parks and Wildfire.

A mother and two small children who were in the camper were taken to an emergency room by another camp visitor, officials said.

A 5-year-old boy suffered a cut on his head, but no other information was available about the extent of their injuries.

The park is just west of Fort Carson, where a shelter-in-place order was issued Monday morning because of the dangerously strong winds.

“Park staff is checking on visitors in the park and in the camping area where the camper was overturned, and so far no injuries have been reported,” officials said.

Park officials were still working to assess the damage at 9:45 a.m. It is not clear when the park will reopen.