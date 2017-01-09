Bullseye: Crested Butte, Gunnison Valley buried in snow

GUNNISON COUNTY, CO – Gunnison Valley Schools closed Monday for the first time since 1970, due to the extreme amount of snow that is continuing to accumulate.

Western State Colorado University also closed its doors. You can see live webcams of the conditions at the university here.

Roughly 6 feet of snow has fallen in the last seven days in Crested Butte.

And, it continues to snow.

Crested Butte resident and photographer Xavier Fane captures the atmosphere in a series of images. Locals have not stopped shoveling. Snow piles are approaching roof eaves.

Another 30 inches of snow could fall by Thursday morning.