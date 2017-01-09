× Big Idea Project

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are proud to announce our partnership with the Big Idea Project. The Big Idea Project is a local charity born out of Columbine High School that exists to tackle our nation’s leadership deficit. They work with teachers to raise up young strong leaders by equipping high school students, through social problem solving, to live generously in service to others.

For more info about Big Idea Project click here.

Big Idea Project is throwing a party that is unlike any non-profit event you’ve been to before. Join them February 9th for their “EXPERIENCE Big Idea Project” that is anything but the average gala. They have eliminated the over used, sit-down atmosphere where you’re confined to one table for the entire evening. This event promises to leave you inspired.

Who: Big Idea Project

What: EXPERIENCE Big Idea Project

When: Thursday, Februaury 9, 2017 from 5-8pm

Where: Studios at Overland Crossing (click here for map)

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

experience-big-idea-2017