After 98 years, Italian restaurant in Louisville will close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- It's never been featured on a national food network. Never been written about in the magazines. But for just about anybody who's lived in Louisville, it's much more than just an Italian restaurant.

It's home.

It all started in 1919, just after World War I, when immigrants from Italy Mike and Mary Colacci settled in Louisville, Colorado. Mike worked full time in the coal mines, while Mary would feed friends and family on the weekends. She was finally convinced to start charging a small fee, and that is how it all started.

That was 98-years ago.

Now, the end is in sight for the Blue Parrot. Still run by the Colacci family, they cite an influx of competing restaurants, less folks eating meat, and the continuing challenge of finding employees that want to actually work for longer than a few weeks as the main reasons for their decision.

They pride themselves on serving authentic, home made Italian food and very reasonable prices. But in spite of their best efforts, they will be closing the doors for good Sunday, January 22.

If you find yourself in the area before then, stop by and treat yourself to the most authentic and delicious home made Italian meal this side of the Pecos.