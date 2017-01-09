“A-List Look of the Week”-Smoothies for Your Face

Posted 1:38 pm, January 9, 2017, by

Smoothies are a healthy way to fuel up for breakfast in the morning, but did you know they're also great for your skin too? In today's A-list Look of the Week our beauty expert Michael more showed us two smoothie recipes that will help your skin look radiant from the inside out.

http://www.mooreforlife.com/