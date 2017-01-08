× Volkswagen and Audi recall 136,000 vehicles for problems with braking system

Nearly 136,000 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled due to potential problems with their brake systems, the Associated Press reports.

The recall includes certain 2009-10 Volkswagen Jetta A5 sedans, 2009 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, Eos, GTI, Rabbit and Audi A3 vehicles, and 2010 Volkswagen Golf A6 vehicles, according to the AP.

The automaker said the use of an incorrect solder compound could cause cracks and disrupt the flow of power to the antilock braking system.