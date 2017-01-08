× Shooting leaves one dead outside ‘Players Club’ in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot and killed by security guards outside a bar in Adams County early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Players Club on Federal Boulevard, near West 67th Avenue, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Three men had been removed from Players Club earlier in the evening, the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Those three males came back to the club and fired shots at the armed security officers, investigators said.

Armed security personnel returned fire and hit one man. That man was died at the scene, investigators said. The other two suspects were detained.

One of the suspects was charged with seven counts of attempted homicide with extreme indifference, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to know that all involved parties have been detained or are in custody and there is no threat to the public,” officials stated Sunday.