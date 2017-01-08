× Search teams rescue plane crash survivors stranded in sub-zero weather

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — When a small plane crashed in the wilderness in northwestern Colorado in sub-zero temperatures, rescue teams scrambled to reach the two survivors.

The Cirrus SR22 aircraft sent a distress call and crashed in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Garfield County on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). The temperature was reported to be 18 below zero.

The CAP produced a radar track of the plane’s path and an aerial search team spotted the downed plane and two survivors standing outside the aircraft.

The CAP, the High-Altitude Air National Guard Training Site in Eagle and the Colorado State Division of Fire Prevention and Control launched aircraft for the recovery mission.

Two civilian medevac helicopters were also launched by St. Mary’s Careflight and Classic Helicopters, according to the statement.

The two survivors were rescued and transported to Pioneer Hospital in Meeker less than two hours after the CAP was notified. They were treated for minor injuries.

