Photo of doctor ‘performing surgery’ on young patient’s stuffed animal goes viral

MILWAUKEE – A photo of a Wisconsin doctor performing surgery on a young patient’s stuffed animal is going viral.

The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin shared the photo a few weeks ago. They say after Dr. Travis Groth performed surgery on a young boy, he helped patch up the boy’s best friend – his stuffed animal “Mike Wazowski” from “Monsters, Inc.”

“Ryan has probably a thousand stuffed animals, but this one is his favorite,” said Tony Jasen, the boy’s father told WTMJ.

“He saw the tear and said ‘you know what, I can tell this is his best friend so I’m going to patch him up too,'” Jasen said.

“By seeing that their toys underwent a procedure as well, I think it just brightens up their day,” Groth added.

WTMJ reports both surgeries went well and both are recovering nicely.

The post has been liked more than 9,000 times and has been shared more than 1,000 times.