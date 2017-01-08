× No more killer whale shows at SeaWorld in California after Sunday

Killer whales at SeaWorld in San Diego will perform in their final show Sunday.

SeaWorld announced back in 2015 that it would phase out the shows. In 2016, SeaWorld announced that the killer whales currently in its care will be the last generation of the mammals enclosed at the water parks.

SeaWorld was criticized for its treatment of killer whales, or orcas, since the unflattering “Blackfish” documentary aired in theaters in the summer of 2013 and on CNN in the fall that year.

Animal rights organization PETA also launched a massive campaign against SeaWorld. PETA has accused the company of treating orcas cruelly and that animals live shorter lives in captivity than they would in the wild.

The San Diego Union-Tribune said the park will debut a new orca experience in 2017 that was described as “informative” and would carry a “conservation message inspiring people to act.”

On Friday, SeaWorld announced that Tilikum, the orca that killed a trainer in 2010 and was profiled in “Blackfish,” had died. Park officials said Tilikum died Friday morning in Orlando surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians.

SeaWorld veterinarians were treating Tilikum for a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.

Tilikum was believed to be about 36 years old.