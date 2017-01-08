Mother asks thief to return life-saving equipment, medicine for sick baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A mother is asking the thief that stole her 10-month-old son's medicine and medical equipment to return it immediately, and she won't press charges.

Starr Lacrue said the criminal broke into her car while she was at a Wal-Mart in Stapleton on Saturday and took critical items she needs for her son Bailey who has a variety of medical issues. The equipment and medicine are essential for Bailey's survival.

"He could fall asleep and not wake up, it's as simple as that," said Lacrue.

Lacrue said she'd just received a new shipment of refills for Bailey's medical equipment so it was the worst time for a thief break in.

"Because I had just got a shipment in, it was in my car," said Lacrue. "they obviously hit us on, well, a good day for them, but wrong day for us to have our stuff in the car."

Plus, Lacrue said these stolen items can't be easily and quickly replaced.

"It's not something I can just go re-buy at Walgreens. People keep telling me to make a GoFundMe page and I just can't make a GoFundMe page. It's stuff that's lost," said Lacrue.

She believes the thief will try to re-sell Bailey's equipment and medicine.

"(Bailey) just didn't deserve it," said Lacrue.

Lacrue said she doesn't care about the other things the thief stole, her only request is that he return Bailey's medicine and equipment as well as his stuffed animal duck.

"If they turn it in, we don't want to press charges, nothing. We just want the medical stuff back because it's not something we could go re-buy," said Lacrue.

Until then, Lacrue said she worries about Bailey.

"My older son, he is 7, and he has seen the stuff missing and he asked right away, 'Mom, will Bailey die if you don't have that stuff?'" said Lacrue. "Now he is just sleeping right next to me and winging it, I guess you want to say."

Lacrue said the thief can drop the items off at Wal-Mart or anonymously at a Denver police station.