Kim Kardashian returned to social media this week and reached an astounding number of people.

Kardashian blasted out pics, tweets and messages on all platforms Tuesday.

According to TMZ, within 24 hours, she generated more than 84 million impressions on Twitter, had 42.8 million views on Snapchat, and scored four million likes on Instagram.

Kardashian hadn’t tweeted since Oct. 2, when she was held at gunpoint and robbed while in France for Paris Fashion Week.