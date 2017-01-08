× Frozen body found in north Boulder trailer park identified as local artist Cydd West

BOULDER, Colo. — The man whose frozen body was found outside in a north Boulder trailer park on Saturday morning has been identified as Cydd West, a longtime local artist.

West, 67, was known for crafting works out of cast-off objects, including towering pyramids of old electric irons and a totem pole covered with shoes.

His body was discovered outdoors in the northwest corner of the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park at 4475 Broadway, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause and manner of West’s death remain under investigation.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials said on Saturday there was no indication that any foul play was involved.