Father offers scholarship to ‘deserving and less fortunate’ student after daughter delays college again

DENVER — One frustrated father found the perfect way to motivate his daughter to continue her education.

He decided to offer her scholarship to a “deserving and less fortunate” college student in California or Colorado.

“My daughter Yasmine Antoniâh has decided to forego her full ride Holtz college scholarship once again. So we are redirecting those funds to a deserving and less fortunate college student,” Ian Holtz wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “It’s a $2000 cash scholarship to pay for one semester of tuition.”

“Please like and share,” Holtz added. “This is 100% real, money is already in an account.”

His daughter quickly replied to the post.

“LOL??? When did i say I wasn’t going to college??? This is crazy… get me signed up ill be ready to sign up for the summer… just didn’t wanna do it at this moment,” Antoniâh wrote.

She explained that she doesn’t want to live with her parents and is paying her own rent.

“i just been trying to get my life settled so i can put my all into school. Sorry i don’t do things your way dad….” she continued.

Holtz replied: “Antoniâh my offer for you still stands, just redirecting the funds from this semester thats all. Dont want them to go unused. But if this helps you get motivated to start this summer thats a major bonus of this initiative :)”

Holtz said anyone interested in the $2,000 scholarship can apply by sending a 1500 word essay to ianholtz@gmail.com on why you deserve the scholarship and what you are planning to do with your education.

“All applicants please include all details on school, major, contact etc.,” Holtz wrote. “Deadline has been extended to Feb 15th. Finalists will be announced shortly thereafter. Good luck!”

The following day, Antoniâh posted on her own page: “Never was going to give up my dads scholarship funny how things get twisted up.”

She said she’s been spending her free time in the studio and encouraged her dad to check out her work on Soundcloud.