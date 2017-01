× Denver Fire rescues 2 people, 2 dogs from icy ponds at Washington Park in 2 days

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department has rescued two people and two dogs from frozen ponds at Washington Park in two days.

On Saturday, the fire department had two rescue two people who tried to save a dog that fell through the ice at the park.

Wash Park: 2 parties went in to rescue dog & ended up needing rescue. Dog & both parties out safely. Crew picking up shortly. Stay off ice. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 8, 2017

On Sunday, firefighters rescued a black Labrador that fell through the ice.

Update on Wash Park, firefighters successfully save Black Lab "Francis" and has been safely reunited with owner. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 8, 2017

The fire department was just out at Washington Park on Friday, practicing ice rescues.