Broncos expected to interview Vance Joseph for head coaching job

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos are expected to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the head coaching position on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Joseph became available for the interview after the Dolphins lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC playoffs on Sunday. Joseph’s defense allowed the Steelers to score three touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game.

Joseph has some Colorado connections. He attended the University of Colorado where he played as a quarterback and running back from 1990 to 1995. He later returned to CU as a defensive backs coach. Joseph went on to hold the same position at Wyoming and Bowling Green.

In the NFL, he has been a defensive coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins.

He will be third candidate the Broncos interview for the job. The team interviewed Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Friday in Kansas City and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta on Saturday.

Many people consider Joseph a favorite the Broncos job. He previously interviewed with the team for the head coaching job two years ago when the Broncos hired Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak retired last week following the team’s 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders in the 2016 season finale.