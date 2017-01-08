Amber Alert issued for two boys in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys who police say were taken from a home in Englewood by their biological mother.

Johnny Dinapoli, 8, and Joseph Dinapoli, 12, are believed to be in a grey or silver Chevy Equinox with Rebecca Dinapoli driving. The car reportedly has a temporary tag with the number 062272 V and was headed in the direction of Morrison.

Denver police said someone reported seeing the Equinox near Santa Fe and Evans around 9:10 a.m.

Police say the boys were getting something from a car in the driveway of their grandfather’s home on South Galapago Street in Englewood Sunday morning. When their grandfather went to the door to check on the boys, he saw the Chevy Equinox pulling out of the driveway.

Location of Amber alert Englewood grandfather who has custody of two boys says his daughter took them this morning pic.twitter.com/eiMaEBjTZP — David Young (@DaveYoungTV) January 8, 2017

8-year-old Johnny Dinapoli has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3-foot-6. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

12-year-old Joseph Dinapoli has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 4-foot-6. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and grey sweatpants.

38-year-old Rebecca Dinapoli has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.

The grandfather tells FOX31 Denver he doesn’t believe she will harm the boys but she has substance abuse issues.

He said she was upset that he had been granted temporary custody of the boys.

“There is a court order prohibiting Rebecca from having contact with both Joseph and Johnny. Rebecca is known to abuse drugs and suffers from mental health issues,” the Englewood Police Department said in a statement released at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. “Rebecca has ties to the States of Florida and New York; however, her direction of travel is unknown.”