Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 84-year-old man missing from western Colorado.

Donald Kermit Cramer was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a senior alert issued by the De Beque Marshal’s Office. De Beque is between Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction on Interstate 70.

Cramer is about 6-feet-tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He had a small white dog with him when he left.

Cramer was driving a gold 2003 GMC Yukon, like the one pictured below, with Colorado license plate 107-CYR.

Cramer needs medication and does not have any with him.

If you have questions or information about this missing senior citizen alert please contact the De Beque Marshal’s Office at 970-589-6017.