× Police shoot, kill suspect accused of ramming Northglenn officer’s patrol car with vehicle

NORTHGLENN, Colo. –Northglenn Police shot and killed an attempted kidnapping suspect Saturday night.

A press release said officers responded to Carmela Lane for the report of the attempted kidnapping at about 6:30 p.m.

“Officers made contact with the suspect who was in a stolen vehicle at 10701 Pecos St. The suspect rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle,” a statement from the Northglenn Police Department said.

Officers fired weapons and shot the suspect. This happened in a parking lot at the Northglenn Open Space Park near the Village by the Park apartment complex.

Doctors at Denver Medical Health Center pronounced the suspect dead.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center told FOX31 the police officers were OK.

No other information about the incident was released.