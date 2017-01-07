Interstate 70 reopen after semi-trailer crash blocked lanes

DENVER — It was a messy day on Colorado roads Saturday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued multiple tweets warning of large crashes throughout the state.

The first crash happened Saturday morning when a jackknifed semi-trailer closed westbound Interstate 70 at York. The large crash blocked the road with no time of reopening. At 11:30 a.m., CDOT tweeted that the Interstate was open.

#I70West now open @ Vasquez Blvd after removal of jackknifed semi — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2017

Heavy Traffic #I70West,2-3 hours total travel time from Denver/C-470 to Eisenhower Tunnel,MM 259-215 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2017

Shortly following the initial tweet, CDOT again warned of heavy traffic on westbound Interstate 70 with a drive time of 2 to 3 hours from Denver/C-470 to Eisenhower Tunnel.

Multiple crashes CO 103 b/t MM 8 & MM 22,W of Echo Lake & E of Squaw Mountain Road,affecting both directions of travel;Expect delays & alte — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2017

Finally, CDOT tweeted about multiple crashes that would cause heavy traffic in the mountains. We will continue to monitor situations on Colorado roads that may affect traffic and update this page as needed.