Man robbed after falling victim to online dating scam in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say a man in Colorado Springs became a crime victim after falling for an online dating scam Friday.

He brought a girl home around midday that he met online, according to KRDO.

It wasn’t long after that that two men showed up at his home and held him at gunpoint after forcing their way inside.

The two suspects took his game consoles, jewelry and wallet.

Police said a third suspect may have been involved in taking his car as well. The other two suspects left in a Volkswagen that was silver or gray in color.

The report did not say anything about what happened to the woman the victim brought home.