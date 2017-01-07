× Greyhound passengers say bus company left them stranded and cold in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Passengers said Saturday they are infuriated that Greyhound left them stranded and cold in Steamboat Springs with no answers or information.

Their bus broke down on Thursday. According to the company’s spokesperson, the bus experienced road failure. That night, Greyhound put passengers up in hotels around town.

However, passengers said hotel managers couldn’t get a hold of anyone from Greyhound the next day and they didn’t know what to do, so the hotels took them to the transit station.

“The driver never showed up to get us. So pretty much we were an eye-sore to the hotel so they loaded us up in a shuttle and brought us to an abandoned bus station,” said Aaron Carr.

“We waited around and waited around and waited around,” said Walter Reed Jacobs. “We didn’t know what was going on. Nobody said anything, nobody called us.”

Passengers said they waited all day Friday for a bus to come or for any word from the company.

Carr said it was freezing and he came down with the flu. He said other customers needed medical care because they didn’t have access to their medications, locked away in the bottom of the broken bus.

“It was not a place that anyone should be so they (police) had to call in paramedics, they had to call two ambulances. They had to call firefighters,” said Carr.

“It was just a big mess. It seemed like they left us there for dead, you know what I mean?” said Jacobs.

Eventually, Steamboat Springs Police said it turned into a makeshift emergency because there was not room in any of the hotels for the stranded passengers because of a music festival happening in town. Police contacted the Red Cross who set up a shelter for customers. A Steamboat Springs police officer agreed with customers that Greyhound left passengers in the dark.

“If it wasn’t for the people of Colorado,” said Jacobs, “We would have been lost. We would have been out in the cold. We wouldn’t have had anything to eat. Greyhound didn’t lift a finger to do any of those things I am telling you about. Not one.”

On Saturday afternoon, a bus picked up the passengers from Steamboat Springs. The bus was expected to arrive in Denver late Saturday night. A spokesperson for the company said every passenger would receive a refund and get new tickets to complete their journey.

The Greyhound spokesperson could not do an interview but provided this statement: