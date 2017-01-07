× Drivers sit in traffic jam for 2 hours while crews recover semi that crashed days ago

DENVER — Drivers on US 285 south of Bailey said they spent at least two hours stopped in a traffic jam that was miles long Saturday night.

“We’ve been stopped here at a standstill for about two hours. I can see hundreds of cars in front, hundreds of cars behind,” Jay Kurts said.

A tow company was working to remove a semi-truck that flipped on its side. The Colorado State Patrol said the crash did not happen Saturday, which is why stuck motorists started calling the FOX31 Newsroom. They were wondering why the truck was moved tonight when so many people were returning home from the mountains.

The State Patrol said the 18-wheeler went through a fence about six miles south of Bailey on Wednesday night. The driver was not hurt. A passenger in the semi called for a tow and the tow company said it would remove the truck at the next available time.

“We can’t always control what happens on highways,” the CSP spokeswoman said.

The highway reopened a little after 8 p.m. Saturday.