Deputies find man dead outside mobile home in north Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was found dead outside in the snow in a mobile home park in North Boulder Saturday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a passerby about the 67-year-old man.

Deputies said the man lived in the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park with several roommates. It’s located at 4475 Broadway.

They told investigators the last time they saw him was late Friday night.

Detectives said there was no indication that any foul play was involved.