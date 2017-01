Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cat from Cleveland that was lost in Denver was reunited with its family from Ohio Saturday.

A woman was traveling from Cleveland to California in October. Buddy the cat was with her.

She made a stop in Denver for a break and Buddy got away.

Buddy ended up at the Denver Animal Shelter and workers checked his "chip." It traced back to his owner in Cleveland.

A friend of Buddy's family, Kevin Ferguson, flew to Denver Saturday to pick him up and take him back to Ohio.