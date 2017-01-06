Wedding ring that leaves ‘married’ imprint on finger goes viral

LOS ANGELES – Jason of Beverly Hills, a celebrity jewelry company, unveiled a new ring that will brand your finger with the word “married” if you take it off.

The photo of the ring was posted on Wednesday with the caption: “Branded! MARRIED.”

Branded! MARRIED #jasonofbh #jasonofbeverlyhills A photo posted by Jason of Beverly Hills (@jasonofbh) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:57am PST

The ring has sparked internet debate with many questioning if you should get married if you need such a ring.

However a representative for the company says the ring was made just in case someone forgets to put their wedding ring on.

The representative tells Refinery29 that the idea came after the designer forgot his own ring at home.

“Jason forgot his ring at home and Lisa, his wife, drove to his office to give it to him. Lisa made a comment that she wished the ring would leave a mark on him if he was going to keep taking it off, and the idea stuck with Jason,” the representative said.

“Originally making the ‘married’ ring for himself, other clients liked the idea and the ring has been a hit amongst friends and clientele,” the representative continued.