Friday means new movies in the theaters, and as always, we're you're home for all the Colorado movie exclusives. So let’s talk underwear...no no, underworld. It's “Underworld: Blood Wars” the latest in the series of vampires versus werewolves. Yes, the movie stars Kate Beckinsale and Theo James. But, there's also an unlikely star off camera. Hey, we love ferrets on this show, what's not to love? And it turns out, Kate actually bought a ferret while they were shooting Underworld, she meant to give it to Theo as a joke.
“Underworld: Blood Wars”- Theo James Interview
-
Carrie Fisher’s unique obituary request was full of her humor
-
‘Rogue One’ lands with $290 million worldwide box office debut
-
‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher hospitalized after suffering ‘cardiac episode’ on flight to LA
-
Autopsy of ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher completed
-
“Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk”-Steve Martin & Chris Tucker Interviews
-
-
“Hacksaw Ridge”-Vince Vaughn & Luke Bracey Interviews
-
“Hacksaw Ridge”-Vince Vaughn & Luke Bracey Interview
-
Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher died
-
Colorado’s Best Kids – Kate Dellett, author of “Ally the Brave”
-
Debbie Reynolds dies after possible stroke
-
-
Walk down Memory Lane at Miniature Museum in Denver
-
‘LeBron: The Musical’ goes viral — and even James thinks it’s great
-
96-year-old WWII veteran who loves Taylor Swift gets surprise visit