Trump says Celebrity Apprentice star Arnold Schwarzenegger got "destroyed" in ratings

NEW YORK –Donald Trump is making his feelings about the NBC show, Celebrity Apprentice, clear. Trump previously starred in the show and made the phrase “you’re fired” a pop culture staple.

Trump had to surrender the starring role to Schwarzenegger and he’s criticizing the new host via Twitter.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Trump references his dislike for Arnold Schwarzenegger because the celebrity supposedly didn’t support the President-elect throughout his campaign.

Despite the criticism, the President-elect retains the title of Executive Producer on the show.