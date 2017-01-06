× Trump says America will pay to build the wall but will be reimbursed by Mexico

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump is defending plans to pay for a border wall along the US southern border with appropriations from Congress, saying in a tweet Friday that Mexico will reimburse US taxpayers.

“The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump’s proposed wall was a signature campaign issue, as was Trump’s promise that Mexico would pay to build it. Mexican leaders have repeatedly said they would not pay for the project.