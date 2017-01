This funeral has a pole dancing procession

Some 50 pole dancers performed on top of Jeeps during the funeral procession of former Chiayi City county council speaker Tung Hsiang in Chiayi City, southern Taiwan.

Tung’s son said his father appeared in a dream and told him he wanted his memorial to be “hilarious,” according to CNN affiliate SET TV.

The procession featured the dancers, traditional totems, drummers, imported luxury cars, and flag bearers — an homage to the politician’s apparent love of crowded places. “It’s so hilarious on the street. I’ve never seen this before,” a passerby told SET TV.

The practice is surprisingly common in Taiwan and rural China.

It became popular in Taiwan in the 1980s when the economy took off, according to anthropologist Marc Moskowitz, a professor at the University of South Carolina.